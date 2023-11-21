Senior police officer in Skegness to face misconduct hearing
According to Lincolnshire Police. it is alleged that Inspector Adam Syred breached the following standards of professional behaviour:
• Authority respect and courtesy• Discreditable conduct• Equality and diversity• Orders and instructions
Advertisement
Advertisement
Lincolnshire Police says it is alleged that on several dates the officer failed to maintain an appropriate professional boundary with junior female colleagues and/or behaved in an inappropriately familiar manner.
It is also alleged he made inappropriate sexual or personal comments to junior female colleagues and/or members of the public. Also, that
he touched junior female colleagues and/or members of the public in a way which was unwanted and/or inappropriately personal.
The hearing is due to take place between November 27 to 30 and will continue between January 3 to 5.