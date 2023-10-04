Serial shoplifter charged with 13 thefts along coast and Boston gets suspended sentence

Register
A serial shoplifter from Chapel St Leonards has been handed a suspended prison sentence in connection with 13 thefts along the coast and Boston.
By Chrissie Redford
Published 4th Oct 2023, 14:38 BST
Lincoln Magistrates' Court.Lincoln Magistrates' Court.
Blake Holmes-Parker, aged 21, of Trunch Lane was arrested in Ingoldmells on 29 September in relation to the incidents at shops.

He was charged and remanded in custody to appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on September 30.

According to Lincolshire Police, the charges were in relation to theft from shops in Chapel St Leonards, Ingoldmells and Boston between 29 July and 27 September 2023. Some of the thefts were carried out at Tesco in Boston, Silver Beach Supermarket in Anchor Lane, Ingoldmells, a shop in Sea Road, Chapel St Leonards and The Red Shopping Centre in Sea Lane Chapel Leonards.

Following his court appearance, Holmes-Parker was handed a 22-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months. He was also ordered to pay a £200 fine.

PC Billy Spence said: “We want the community to see that regardless of the level of crime committed, we will take action.

“We will not tolerate people like this who commit these types of offences. Retail crime is far from being a victimless crime; it hurts businesses who must grapple with higher costs and lost stock, resulting in an increase in prices for us all.

“As a force, we are continuing to tackle this type of criminality by carrying out proactive patrols, pursuing offenders and working with our partners and local businesses to try and prevent offenders from committing these offences in the first place.”

