Seven arrested over car park assault

Police are appealing for information.

A 44-year-old man, a 21-year-old woman, a 19-year-old woman and a 16-year-old boy from Sleaford are among seven people who have been arrested on suspicion of assault in connection with an incident in Northampton.

According to Northamptonshire Police, the woman and teenager were released on conditional bail, with enquiries continuing into the reported assault where, at around 11.20am on Tuesday, April 29, a group of people approached the occupants of a silver Peugeot 308 in Upper Mounts car park, off Victoria Street in Northampton

A Northamptonshire Police spokesperson said: “An altercation occurred in which a woman and two men were injured, with minor damage caused to the car.”

The other three arrested and bailed on suspicion of assault were a 21-year-old woman from Southam, Warwickshire, a 22-year-old man and a 63-year-old woman both from Daventry.

Detectives investigating are appealing for witnesses and information.

Anyone with information about the incident, including dashcam footage, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Information can also be submitted online at www.northants.police.uk/RO and crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information

Please quote the reference number 25000245307 to help your information reach the right person as quickly as possible.