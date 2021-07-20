Seven charged in relation to Boston drugs raids

The drugs raids in May

The men and women were arrested in May after police issued four warrants at Witham Bank, Mandarin Drive and Tennyson Close.

Officers discovered and seized thousands of pounds cash and approximately £50,000 worth of Class A controlled drugs in those raids.

Lincolnshire Police say seven people have now been charged as a result of the raids and have released details of them.

David Leggatt, 49, of Mandarin Drive, has also been charged with conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and conspiracy to produce Class A drugs.

He has been remanded into custody and will appear at Lincoln Crown Court at a later date.

Charged with conspiracy to supply Class A drugs were Tammy Newark, (also known as Tammy Murphy) 57 of Witham Bank West, Teresa Murphy, 58 of Tennyson Close, Gail Murphy, 51 of Horseshoe Lane, Kirton in Boston, Shauna Rivers, (also known as Georgia Kennett) 66 of Tennyson Close, Tony Benge, 35 of Middlecott Close, and Joanna Calcada, 44 of Chapel Street, all Boston

All but two have been remanded into custody and will appear at Lincoln Crown Court at a later date. Teresa Murphy and Shauna Rivers have been released on police bail. Enquiries are still ongoing.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Sergeant Simon Dovaston said: “I’d like to give thanks to all officers involved in this investigation, with resources from response and neighbourhood policing teams, operational support teams and the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for their hard work and their efforts in tackling illegal drugs supply and drug use in Boston.

“It also reiterates our message that this type of criminality will not be tolerated in Boston and wherever we can, we will work hard to take action and take drugs off our streets. We’d like to thank the public for their help and support while officers continue with the investigation.”

Anyone wishing to report suspicious activity or suspect drug dealing can.

· Calling the police non-emergency line 101 and in emergencies only, call 999.

· By using our online reporting form.