Sex offender from Boston who tried to groom decoy girl jailed for six years

Jailed for six years ... Graeme Denton, 46, of Wyberton Low Road, Boston. Picture: Lincolnshire Police

A sex offender from Boston who was caught by paedophile hunters after he tried to groom a decoy under-age girl has been jailed for six years.

Graeme Denton, 46, will also have to serve an extended licence period of two years on his release from jail after a judge decided he posed a high risk to children.

Lincoln Crown Court was told Denton had exchanged hundreds of messages on Facebook and WhatsApp with the profile of a 12-year-old girl called ‘Tiff Jones’.

The profile was in fact being managed by an online child safety group, the court was told.

Phil Howes, prosecuting, said during the exchanges Denton offered to pay the decoy £50 for a photo of herself and encouraged a meeting at a railway station where they could have intercourse.

Mr Howes said Denton also encouraged the decoy to touch herself.

The court was told Denton was a registered sex offender who was made the subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) after he was sentenced to 28 months’ imprisonment at Norwich Crown Court in 2018 for similar offences.

When police arrested Denton at his Boston home in October 2024 they found a mobile phone he had not disclosed to the authorities, the court was told.

During his police interview, Denton denied intending to meet the decoy child.

Denton, of Wyberton Low Road, Boston, pleaded guilty to two charges of breaching a Sexual Harm Prevention Order, one charge of attempting to breach a Sexual Harm Prevention Order, two charges of attempting to incite a child aged under-13 to engage in sexual activity and one charge of attempting to arrange a sexual offence.

All six offences occurred between August 2023 and October 2024.

Stuart Lody, mitigating, stressed Mr Denton did not actually turn up for a physical meeting and had pleaded guilty at the first opportunity.

“His offences have never actually been against a real child,” Mr Lody told the court.

“He appears to be amenable to treatment.”

Passing sentence on Monday (June 9), Judge Simon Hirst told Denton the probation service had concluded he was a ‘high risk’ to children.

“I am satisfied you do pose such a risk,” Judge Hirst added.