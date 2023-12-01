A man is alleged to have tried a back door at the premises, while holding a knife

Lincolnshire Police have released this security camera footage of the man holding a knife.

A security camera has captured a man wandering around a property in Louth while carrying a large knife.

Lincolnshire Police have released the footage today (Friday) in the hopes someone will be able to identify the man.

A force spokesperson said: “We are appealing for help to identify the person in this video who might be able to help with our investigations into a report of an attempted aggravated burglary.

“We received a report that a man had tried the back door of a commercial premises while holding a large knife.

"No damage was caused, and nobody was injured, but we are keen to understand more about the incident.”

It is reported to have happened at 10.18pm on Friday, November 24.

The spokesperson added: “While the footage does not have a clear shot of his face, we believe that those who know him would recognise him by his distinctive gait, mannerisms, and clothing.