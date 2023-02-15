A shop thief who targeted Sleaford stores and stole alcohol and meat products has been sentenced to 32 weeks in prison.

Lincoln Magistrates' Court

Jason Frow, 29, of Scott Gardens, Lincoln, appeared in Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on Monday (February 13) for multiple theft offences following an arrest on Friday, February 10.

According to Lincolnshire Police he was arrested in Drake Street, Lincoln after proactive searches by officers working from police and community intelligence.

The court heard how he stole four bottles of Jack Daniels whisky worth £132 from Sainsbury’s in Sleaford on January 21.

The following day, he stole chicken breasts, rump steaks, and beef joints worth just over £45 from Aldi in the town, and then just three days later he stole eight San Miguel beers from the same store worth just under £12.

Finally, on January 31 he stole five bottles of Smirnoff vodka and two bottles of Jack Daniels in two different thefts, totalling £170 from Sainsbury’s in Sleaford.