Shopkeeper refuses to hand over cash during armed robbery attempt in Heckington

According to Lincolnshire Police, the would-be robber walked into the Premier store in Church Street, Heckington at around 4pm on Saturday October 30, armed with what is believed to be a hammer and demanded cash.
A police spokesman said: “The shopkeeper refused and the person left the store.
“The person was wearing black clothing, a face covering and brown work boots. They may have been wearing a pair of aviator sunglasses at the time.”
If you were in this area at the time and can assist with the investigation, call 101, quoting incident 204 of October 31.