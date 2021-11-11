Shopkeeper refuses to hand over cash during armed robbery attempt in Heckington

The Premier Shop on Church Street, Heckington, where a shopkeeper refused to hand over cash to a would-be robber armed with a hammer. Photo: Google Streetview EMN-211111-130615001

According to Lincolnshire Police, the would-be robber walked into the Premier store in Church Street, Heckington at around 4pm on Saturday October 30, armed with what is believed to be a hammer and demanded cash.

A police spokesman said: “The shopkeeper refused and the person left the store.

“The person was wearing black clothing, a face covering and brown work boots. They may have been wearing a pair of aviator sunglasses at the time.”