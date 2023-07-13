A shoplifter has been jailed for 12 months after being caught stealing meat from a Sleaford supermarket.

Colin Johns. Photo: Lincs Police

According to Lincolnshire Police, following investigations by the local Neighbourhood Policing Team, which have included viewing CCTV footage, enquiries within the local community, and the SKDC CCTV department, Colin Johns has now been sentenced to time in custody.

The force said in June, Johns, 39, of Tennyson Avenue, Grantham was charged with thefts from the Co-op store in Arlington Gardens on three dates in May, where £82.15 of meat and drink was stolen in one theft, £124.65 of laundry products and chocolate on another occasion, and £107 of meat in another theft.

He was charged in June following investigation into the offences by the Policing Team.

Since that date, he has been charged with further thefts which included £30.62 of meat from Lidl in Northgate in Sleaford on June 20, and £52.20 of chocolate from Costcutter in Grantham on June 23.

Now, he has been given a 12 month custodial sentence following a hearing at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on July 6.

The force says he was also given a three year Criminal Behaviour Orders (CBOs). A CBO is a civil order designed to tackle the most serious and persistent anti-social individuals where their behaviour has brought them before a criminal court. The orders mean there are now enforceable rules on where they can and cannot go.

Johns’ CBO means that he is prohibited from entering the Co-op at Arlington Gardens, including the car park and grounds; and from entering Tesco, Harrowby Lane, including the carpark and grounds.

If the CBO is breached, this is a criminal offence and a custodial sentence can be enforced. For the most serious offences, this can be up to five years.