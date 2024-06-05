Silver spoons and cutlery taken in Louth burglary

Lincolnshire Police.

​Silver spoons and cutlery are among items taken in a burglary in Louth, police have said.

​The incident is believed to have taken place on Friday May 24 at around 10pm at a property on High Holme Road.

Lincolnshire Police are now appealing for people who saw anyone acting suspiciously between 9.30pm and 10.30pm along High Holme Road, or if anyone captured CCTV, RING doorbell, or dash cam footage of the incident, or have any other information that can assist police in their inquiries, to get in touch.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...