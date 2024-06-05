Silver spoons and cutlery taken in Louth burglary
Silver spoons and cutlery are among items taken in a burglary in Louth, police have said.
The incident is believed to have taken place on Friday May 24 at around 10pm at a property on High Holme Road.
Lincolnshire Police are now appealing for people who saw anyone acting suspiciously between 9.30pm and 10.30pm along High Holme Road, or if anyone captured CCTV, RING doorbell, or dash cam footage of the incident, or have any other information that can assist police in their inquiries, to get in touch.
Contact investigating officer DC Rich Critten by emailing [email protected] or by calling 101 and dialling extension 3296004, quoting incident 153 of 28 May.