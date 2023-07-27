Register
Six charged in connection with the supply of heroin and cocaine in the Skegness area

Six people have been charged with conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.
By Chrissie Redford
Published 27th Jul 2023, 18:01 BST
Lincolnshire Police - ChargedLincolnshire Police - Charged
Following initial arrests in March, the five men and one woman were charged yesterday with the offences, which are alleged to involve the supply of heroin and cocaine in the Skegness area.

They are:

Jack Dyson, aged 19, of Scarborough Avenue, Skegness.

James Dyson, aged 21, of Barberry Court, Skegness.

Tegan Maltpress, aged 21, of Mill View Close, Ingoldmells.

Connor Stewart, aged 20, of Lincoln Road, Skegness.

Joel Tasker, aged 29, of Welholme Road, Grimsby.

Tasker was additionally charged with possession with intent to supply Class A cocaine and heroin in November 2021.

Kyle Woods, aged 32, of Sandbeck Avenue, Skegness.

All six people have been released on bail and are due to appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court next month.

Investigations are ongoing and anyone wishing to report a crime can call us on 101, or 999 in an emergency.

