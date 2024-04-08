Six shops in Boston closed due to 'illegal activities' following undercover operation

Lincolnshire Police, Boston and South Holland Neighbourhood Police Team, in partnership with Lincolnshire Trading Standards, served closure notices on the shops under the Anti-Social Behaviour Crime and Policing Act 2014. This took place on Thursday, April 4.

A police spokesperson said: “All shops were served with a 48 hours closure notice for the sale of illegal tobacco and vape products to undercover officers.

“Having attended court on April 5, officers were successful in securing three month full closure notices on the following premises: The Fruit Shop, Biedronka, and Mini Market, all on the High Street, Boston, Kubus on Red Lion Street, Europa Red Lion Street, and Balkans Mini Market on West Street.”

Andy Wright, Principal Trading Standards Officer said: “The shop closures in Boston come after three similar closures in Spalding earlier this week.

"We’ve been working closely on this with Police, Community Cohesion, and Immigration Officers both in Boston and Spalding. The closures are as a direct response to concerns expressed by members of the public through the Police ‘Streetsafe’ initiative. Streetsafe allows members of the public to anonymously report areas in which they feel unsafe or vulnerable. I don’t think it is a coincidence that many of the illegal businesses forcibly closed are to be found within those areas.

"In the near future it is hoped to attract sizeable investment into the town. It is our intention to ensure that investment is made on the foundations of a law-abiding business community. We fully intend to step up actions over the next year.”

• Streetsafe Reports can be made via the Lincs Police website. To report a crime anonymously, call CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.

1 . Closed Mini Market Shop, in High Steet, Boston. Photo: Lincs Police

2 . Closed Balkans, in West Street, Boston. Photo: Lincs Police

3 . Closed Biedronka, in High Street, Boston. Photo: Google