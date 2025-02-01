Skegness man, 27, jailed for assault and setting fire to hotel room

Aaron Suggitt - jailed.

A 27-year-old man who set fire to a hotel room in Skegness has been sentenced to five years in prison plus three years on extended license.

Aaron Suggitt, of no fixed address in Skegness, pleaded guilty to charges of assault by beating, and arson, recklessly endangering life in an incident on 11 October 2024.

Lincolnshire Police say he lit the fire in the knowledge that there were other residents and children staying at the hotel at the time.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue service were called to Coasters Hotel on North Parade in Skegness at around 5am on Friday, October 11, following a report of a fire within the property. It is believed that he set fire to the corner of the bed following an argument which took place the same evening where he assaulted a 46-year-old woman by beating.

Later that day, police received information that Suggitt might be found in or around the churchyard of St Clements church, so an officer was dispatched to investigate.

Within hours of the fire being reported, Suggitt had been located and arrested, where he subsequently pleaded guilty to the offences.

Suggitt appeared before officials at Lincoln Crown Court yesterday (Friday) where he was sentenced to a total of five years’ imprisonment, plus three years on extended licence. He was also ordered to pay £228 in court charges.

Of the incident, Det Constable Andy Taylor, said: “This case of arson and assault involving Suggitt is deeply troubling, as his actions could have had devastating consequences for many families who were staying in the building during the fire. It is a relief to know that the quick response from Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue allowed for the safe evacuation of everyone in the hotel, preventing what could have been a tragic outcome.

“The subsequent investigation by the Criminal Investigation Department in Skegness has been meticulous, resulting in a strong case presented to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), which ultimately resulted in Suggitt's conviction.

“Although the physical damage to the property can be repaired, it is important to recognise the significant emotional and psychological impact these incidents may have had on those affected. Suggitt's actions demonstrate a concerning disregard for human life, but one fortunate outcome is that no one was injured during the fire.”

Suggit is due to appear in court again on February 4 for sentencing in relation to separate charges of criminal damage, four counts of assaulting an emergency worker, possession of a class B drug – cannabis, two counts of public order offences, and for failing to answer bail.