Skegness man caught shoplifting had been affected by reliving childhood experiences, court told

Boston Magistrates' Court.

David McCrimmon, 54, of Drummond Road, admitted the theft at Boston Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

Prosecuting, Marie Stace said he went into Home Bargains, in Skegness, at 4.30pm on August 5, stole toys and bottles of washing detergent valued at £49, before being held outside the store by staff.

McCrimmon told police that the toys were for his friend’s daughter and the detergent was for his own use, she said.

In mitigation, Philippa Chatterton said he had recently had to relive childhood experiences which had caused a deterioration in his mental health. She said the theft had been done ‘on impulse’ and he did not know why he had done it.