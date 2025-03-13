Skegness man charged with 14 offences of violence
Kane O'Donnell has appeared before officials at Lincoln Magistrates' Court today (Thursday) and has been remanded into custody ahead of a further hearing at Lincoln Crown Court on April 10.
Yesterday, Lincolnshire Police reported they had charged the man with four counts of assault by beating, engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour, four counts of intentional strangulation, two counts of ABH, two counts of threats to damage or destroy property and a charge of threats to kill.
O’Donnell, of Beresford Avenue, was remanded into custody to appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court today (13 March).
The charges relate to a report of multiple violent incidents which took place between January 2025 and 11 March 2025.