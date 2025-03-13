Skegness man charged with 14 offences of violence

Kane O'Donnell has appeared before officials at Lincoln Magistrates' Court.

A 21-year-old Skegness man has been charged with 14 offences of violence.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kane O'Donnell has appeared before officials at Lincoln Magistrates' Court today (Thursday) and has been remanded into custody ahead of a further hearing at Lincoln Crown Court on April 10.

Yesterday, Lincolnshire Police reported they had charged the man with four counts of assault by beating, engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour, four counts of intentional strangulation, two counts of ABH, two counts of threats to damage or destroy property and a charge of threats to kill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

O’Donnell, of Beresford Avenue, was remanded into custody to appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court today (13 March).

The charges relate to a report of multiple violent incidents which took place between January 2025 and 11 March 2025.