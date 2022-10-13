Skegness man charged with grooming teenager for sex is sent for trial

Boston Magistrates' Court.

James Jenkins, 34, of Burgh Road, entered no pleas when he appeared comat Boston Magistrates Court charged with attempting to meet a boy under 16 on November 11 last year and attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child between September 4 and November 12 last year.

Helen Coney, representing Jenkins, said investigations had to be made to ascertain his fitness to plead to the charges.

He was sent for trial at Lincoln Crown Court with a first appearance on November 9 and was allowed unconditional bail.