Skegness man loses job and home after drink driving

Joshua O'Keefe, 27, of Drummond Road, who admitted driving with excess alcohol, was said to have
been arrested following a positive breath test as he left a pub car park in Tower Esplanade in Skegness on
December 10 and giving a reading of 50 microgrammes of alcohol in his breath, the legal limit being 35.
Mitigating, Beris Brickles said he had left the pub after a threat from a member of staff there and, perhaps
because he suffered from a condition which affected his thinking skills, decided to drive away.
Mr Brickles said O'Keefe had already lost his job because he was going to lose his licence and had also
lost his accommodation because he had been arrested and was now in a home that was effectively for the
homeless.
He was banned from driving for 15 months but was offered the drink drivers' rehabilitation course which
will reduce the period of the ban by 15 weeks.
He was also fined £120 and ordered to pay a total of £119 in court costs and charges.