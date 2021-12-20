Skegness man who downloaded indecent images of children is spared jail

Lincoln Crown Court.

Daniel Bassett, 38, was sentenced to 18 months imprisonment suspended for two years after a judge decided there was a realistic chance he could be rehabilitated.

Bassett, of Firbeck Avenue, Skegness, had previously pleaded guilty to two charges of making indecent photos of children between November 2019 and May 2020 – 325 in the most serious category of A and 169 of category B.

He also admitted three further charges of making a quantity of category C indecent images, possessing four prohibited images and possessing one extreme image.

Lincoln Crown Court heard the majority of images were found on a phone belonging to Bassett with a smaller number on a computer tower which was seized from him.

Nathan Palmer, prosecuting, said it was clear from Bassett's phone that he had been looking at indecent images.

The court was told Bassett made no comment during police interview and had no previous convictions.

John McNally, mitigating, told the court there was a realistic prospect of rehabilitating Bassett who had already suffered alot as a result of his guilty pleas.

Mr McNally said: "He is a man with a history of health difficulties, the list is long, he is socially awkward.

"He has got a home, but he has lost his job as a result of this. He has also been threatened and stoned in the street."

Passing sentence Judge John Pini QC told Bassett for every image he looked at a young child somewhere in the world was grievously abused.

The judge said he was satisfied Bassett could be rehabilitated but warned him: "If you ever come before me again you will be sent to prison."