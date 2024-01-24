SKEGNESS MURDER :Body of woman found in Skegness is formally identified as Petra Ross
Lincolnshire Police say her family has been updated and is being supported by specially-trained officers.
A 45-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of her murder has been released on bail.
Petra was last seen on Wednesday (January 17) and an appeal was launched on Friday for help in tracing her.
Her body was sadly discovered at the weekend.
Anyone with any information to contact their dedicated Major Incident Public Portal (MIPP) under Operation Linnet. The portal allows anyone with information and media content pertaining to the investigation to submit them directly to the team.
They are particularly interested in speaking to the drivers and occupants of the two cars seen entering Princes Parade car park between 11.21pm and 11.27pm on Wednesday, January 17.
They are also keen to hear from those who may have seen anyone walking around the Gibraltar Point Nature Reserve or a white vehicle in this area between 11.30pm on Wednesday, January 17, and 8am on Thursday, January 18.
Detective Chief Inspector Jen Lovatt from the Major Crime Unit is leading the investigation. She said: “Investigations are still underway, and we would like to thank the local community for their support. We continue to appeal for witnesses and would urge people to get in touch if you believe you’re in possession of any information that can assist with our inquiries. If you think you can help us, you can either submit information through the MIPP, or contact CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.”