SKEGNESS MURDER : Man released on bail and Major Incident Public Portal (MIPP) launched

An investigation has been launched into the alleged murder of Petra Ross.

Formal identification is still taking place but police believe the woman to be Petra Ross (pictured) who was reported missing on Friday, January 19. Lincolnshire police said that her family have been made aware.

Petra was last seen on Wednesday (January 17) and an appeal was launched for help in tracing her.

Police have now asked anyone with any information to contact their dedicated Major Incident Public Portal (MIPP) under Operation Linnet. The portal allows anyone with information and media content pertaining to the investigation to submit them directly to the team.

They are particularly interested in speaking to the drivers and occupants of the two cars seen entering Princes Parade car park between 11.21pm and 11.27pm on Wednesday, January 17.

They are also keen to hear from those who may have seen anyone walking around the Gibraltar Point Nature Reserve or a white vehicle in this area between 11.30pm on Wednesday, January 17, and 8am on Thursday, January 18.