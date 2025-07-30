Skegness Police investigating assault appeal to find woman in CCTV images

Do you know this woman who may be able to help police investigating an alleged assault in Skegness. Photo: LIncs Police

Police have released photos of a woman they would like to speak to in relation to an assault they are investigating in the Skegness area.

Officers are asking for help to identify this woman, who they believe might be able to help with an investigation into a report of an assault near Grand Parade, Skegness, said to have taken place at approximately 11pm on Friday, June 6.

If you know who the woman pictured is, you are asked to email [email protected] quoting 25000341886.