Skegness police officer charged with two offences including non-fatal strangulation

By Chrissie Redford
Published 8th Sep 2025, 17:31 BST
A Skegness police officer has been suspended after being charged with two offences.placeholder image
A Skegness police officer has been suspended after being charged with two offences.
A Skegness police officer has been suspended and is awaiting a court hearing after being charged with two offences including non-fatal strangulation.

PC Thomas DeZan, 32, has been charged with engaging in coercive or controlling behaviour and non-fatal strangulation.

He will appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, September 24. Lincolnshire Police say it is alleged that between 1 June and 15 August 2024, DeZan engaged in behaviour which was controlling or coercive towards a partner which had a serious effect on the victim.

" DeZan knew or ought to have known his behaviour would have a serious effect on her,” Lincolnshire Police said. “PC DeZan has been suspended from duty.”

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice