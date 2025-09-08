Skegness police officer charged with two offences including non-fatal strangulation
A Skegness police officer has been suspended and is awaiting a court hearing after being charged with two offences including non-fatal strangulation.
PC Thomas DeZan, 32, has been charged with engaging in coercive or controlling behaviour and non-fatal strangulation.
He will appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, September 24. Lincolnshire Police say it is alleged that between 1 June and 15 August 2024, DeZan engaged in behaviour which was controlling or coercive towards a partner which had a serious effect on the victim.
" DeZan knew or ought to have known his behaviour would have a serious effect on her,” Lincolnshire Police said. “PC DeZan has been suspended from duty.”