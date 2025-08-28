Skegness woman charged with multiple burglaries

By Chrissie Redford
Published 28th Aug 2025, 18:25 BST
Lincoln Magistrates' Court.
A 41-year-old woman has been charged with four counts of burglary and one count of attempted burglary following reports of theft from multiple properties in Skegness

Lincolnshire Police say the alleged incidents took place at Sutton Court overnight between Wednesday and Thursday, August 20-21.

Rachael Buckett, of Alexandra Road, Skegness, has appeared before Lincoln Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday) and has been remanded into custody until a plea hearing on September 29 at Lincoln Crown Court.

