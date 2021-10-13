Skegness woman who bit pub bouncer three times is fined

Boston Magistrates Court.

Zoe Rees, 28, of Winston Drive, who admitted both offences, was said to have been removed from the

Jolly Fisherman pub by bouncers at around midnight on September 11 after she was seen to headbutt a

man and throw her drink on the floor.

Prosecuting at Boston Magistrates Court, Marie Stace said the bouncers released her outside but she

lunged at one of them and bit him on the forearms a total of three times, holding on with her teeth and

drawing blood.

She said police were called and she was arrested but as she was being placed on the floor of the police

van, she kicked out at one of the officers and hit her in the chest.

Ms Stace said that when interviewed Rees said she could not remember the incident but did not dispute it

had happened.

Mitigating, Helen Coney said Rees suffered from a 'lot of mental health difficulties'.

She said that on this occasion she had gone out with friends but as she had not drunk any alcohol for a

while, it had had an effect on her.

She said Rees was 'quite calm' when she was taken out but her anxiety had increased when she was

grabbed by the bouncers and her assault on the officer was 'reckless' rather than deliberate.

She added she had not drunk any alcohol since the incident.

Rees was fined £200 for assaulting the bouncer and ordered to pay him £200 compensation, and £80 for

assaulting the police officer.