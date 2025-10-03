Sleaford man, 76, jailed for sexually abusing teenage girl more than 40 years ago

John Raisen, of Sleaford has been jailed for six years. Photo: Leicestershire Police

Police are encouraging victims of non-recent sexual abuse to speak out after a man who groomed a teenage girl more than 45 years ago was jailed on Thursday October 2.

After first meeting his victim in Melton Mowbray when she was around 13 years old, John Raisen, of North Parade in Sleaford, began committing his crimes in 1979, according to Leicestershire Police.

He took an interest in her relationship with boys, said police, which soon progressed into a sexual interest in her.

Despite knowing her age, his behaviour began with inappropriate touching, said Leicestershire Police, but over a period of around 15 to 18 months, he encouraged her to engage in sexual activity.

“When Raisen’s victim contacted police in 2021 to report what had happened, she said Raisen had made her feel special and that she did not realise what he was doing was wrong. However, she had now come to realise he had stolen part of her childhood,” they said in a statement.

Following the report, 76-year-old Raisen was interviewed by police and declined to answer all questions put to him in interview.

On September 19, following a trial at Leicester Crown Court, he was found guilty of 12 counts of indecent assault and four counts of indecency with a child.

Raisen was sentenced to six years’ imprisonment. He has been placed on the sex offender register indefinitely and is subject to a lifetime restraining order prohibiting contact with the victim.

Detective Constable Aisling McPhillips was the investigating officer. Commenting after the court proceedings, she said: “What happened to the victim in this case is something she has had to live with for more than 45 years.

“Today her abuser is finally facing the consequence of his crimes and I hope this now provides a degree of closure and allows her to move on from her past.

“This outcome should also serve as a reminder to anyone who has also been sexually abused that it’s never too late to speak out and that we will continue our work to bring offenders to justice.”