Sleaford man among three arrested in connection with investigation into series of Hampshire burglaries
and live on Freeview channel 276
It comes after officers spotted and stopped a vehicle believed to be involved in criminal activity.
The series being investigated by officers relates to reported incidents in Eastleigh, Southampton, Chandler’s Ford, Chilworth, Winchester and Basingstoke, between Saturday March 2 and Saturday April 20 in Hampshire.
A police spokesman said a 27-year-old man from Peterborough and a 26-year-old man from Sleaford have been arrested on suspicion of burglary dwelling – with intent to steal.
A 27-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit a burglary dwelling with intent to steal.
He was also arrested on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle dangerously, driving a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence, using a motor vehicle without third party insurance, driving a motor vehicle with a proportion of a specified controlled drug above the specified limit and driving a vehicle while unfit through drugs. Two vehicles were also seized by officers.
All three men remain in custody while our enquiries continue.