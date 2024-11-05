Nathan Jackson, of Thomas Street, Sleaford. Photo: Lincs Police

A Sleaford man who was seen walking down the street with a steak knife after arguing with his partner was today (Tuesday November 5) jailed for 15 months.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nathan Jackson, 33, was arrested at his home in Thomas Street on the afternoon of April 2 this year after a concerned neighbour rang the police.

Lincoln Crown Court was told the 999 caller had also observed what appeared to be an argument in the street between Jackson and his partner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During that argument Jackson was heard to say: "What's she going to do with a hole in her throat?"

Lincoln Crown Court.

Jackson was later seen on the corner of Thomas Street with the knife which he dropped and picked up.

Police recovered a steak knife from the kitchen sink after attending Jackson's home on the street.

But during his police interview Jackson denied taking a knife on to the street - claiming it had been mistaken for a can of beer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jackson, of Thomas Street, Sleaford, pleaded guilty to possessing a bladed article on April 2 this year.

The court heard Jackson had 62 previous convictions for 122 offences - including three relating to knives.

In mitigation the court heard Jackson had spent 159 days on a qualifying curfew and had been on remand in prison since October 2.

The court was told Jackson's partner had come to court to support him.

Passing sentence Judge Simon Hirst observed that Jackson had a "bad record."

"What troubles me is that he seems to carry knives on a regular basis," Judge Hirst said.