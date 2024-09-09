Lincoln Crown Court

A Sleaford man who fractured his victim's jaw, eye socket and nose with a single punch while attending a friend’s memorial service has been given a suspended jail sentence.

Dane Hardy, 35, was also ordered to pay compensation of £1,800 after his victim missed a holiday because of his injuries.

Lincoln Crown Court heard Hardy was attending a memorial service for a close friend who had died from cancer when he carried out the attack outside The Grapes pub in Sleaford.

Tom Heath, prosecuting, said the force of the single blow caused the victim's legs to swing up into the air.

The victim initially went home but then attended Pilgrim Hospital in Boston where it was discovered he had suffered fractures to his jaw, nose and eye socket.

Those injuries required surgery at the Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham.

Hardy, of Alexandra Road, Sleaford, admitted inflicting grievious bodily harm without intent on August 19, 2023.

In an impact statement which was read out in court the victim described how he suffered anxiety from the operation and lost a stone in weight after metal bars were fitted in his mouth.

The victim said he also could not take an £1,800 holiday because he was unable to fly and was off work for eight weeks.

Leanne Summers, mitigating for Hardy, said he entered his guilty plea at the first opportunity and urged the Judge not to jail him.

"This was impulsive and short lived," Miss Summers told the court.

"I accept it is aggravated by Mr Hardy's previous convictions but the last one was some 12 years ago.

"This happened on a difficult day for Mr Hardy. It was the memorial for his best friend.

"But he has shown remorse, he is in work and realises alcohol played its part."

Passing sentence Recorder John Hardy KC told Hardy: "This episode was thoroughly disgraceful.

"The trouble is one punch that connects well can put someone on their back. You are lucky you are not in court facing a manslaughter charge."

But Recorder Hardy told the defendant he was in the fortunate position of being in a stable relationship and could pay for the holiday which his victim missed.

Hardy was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment suspended for 18 months and must also obey an alcohol abstinence order. He was also ordered to pay compensation of £1,800 to his victim.