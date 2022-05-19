Sleaford man to appear at Crown Court accused of child sex offences

Lincoln Magistrates' Court.

Matthew Wright, 19, of London Road, Sleaford, appeared at Lincoln Magistrates on Monday and will now appear at crown court on June 13.

Wright is accused of attempting, between April 1 and May 12, 2022 in Sleaford, to engage in sexual communication with a girl he knew to be under 16, for the purpose of obtaining sexual gratification, aiming to encourage her to make a communication that was sexual, by sending explicit images of genitalia, bondage and sex toys and offering to have sexual intercourse.

Between the same dates he is accused of attempting to engage in sexual communication with a girl under the age of 16, encouraging her to make a communication that was sexual, by sending explicit images of genitalia, offering to have sexual intercourse and discussing masturbation.

Wright is also charged with possession of a sharp pointed article (a pair of scissors) in a public place without good reason or lawful authority on May 12, 2022, on London Road, Sleaford

He is also charged with attempting to cause a child under 13 to watch or look at an image of sexual activity between April 1 and May 12 2022 for sexual gratification. This allegation involved getting them to look at an image of a person engaging in a sexual activity.

Between the same dates he is also accused of attempting to cause a child aged under 16 to watch or look at an image of a person engaging in a sexual activity.