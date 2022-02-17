"Not acceptable" that young children are roaming the streets late at night, says Sgt Stuart Mumby-Croft. EMN-220214-195141001

The Neighbourhood Policing Team are investigating a number of anti-social behaviour incidents involving groups of youths in the town centre.

Sgt Stuart Mumby-Croft says they have identified names potentially linked to these and will be taking further action.

He said: “Some of those involved are as young as 10 and are out in Sleaford after dark into the late hours of the evening.

“The Neighbourhood Team will do all we can to address these issues, but I must stress that parents must support and assist us by displaying greater parental control of children this young.

“It is simply not acceptable that at such a young age, your child has not returned home by late evening and is roaming the streets. Please help us in helping the local community by setting clear and sensible boundaries and curfews for children.”

A spokesman for North Kesteven District Council’s Community Safety team said they are aware of recent incidents of anti-social behaviour in the town centre by individuals within a group and sanctions under anti-social behaviour legislation have already been implemented for some.

“Once the full details are established we will take the most appropriate action together with police, including working with the individuals involved and support services, to help ensure this behaviour does not continue.

“Nobody should have to tolerate anti-social behaviour in our communities.”