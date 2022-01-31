Sleaford police crack down on spate of anti-social behaviour in town

Sgt Stuart Mumby-Croft. EMN-220131-174837001

Neighbourhood policing Sergeant Stuart Mumby-Croft acknowledged to residents via social media that Sleaford had seen a spike in trouble towards the end of 2021 and into the start of this year.

He said: “We are very much aware on the team at Sleaford that ASB is not a minor inconvenience, but a real source of concern for our residents.

“A large group of youths were involved in ASB in the north of Sleaford and town centre. Hard work by the team on patrol and trawling CCTV has identified the members of the group who have all been visited, along with parents, and received warning letters which appears to of greatly reduced the issues.”

Separately, two arrests were made last Thursday, and an 18-year-old local male was remanded and appeared in court charged with 11 offences, receiving a four month prison sentence suspended for 24 months.