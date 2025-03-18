Sleaford Police warn of increase in diesel thefts from lorries on the A17

Police are warning about an increase in diesel thefts from lorries on the A17 near Sleaford.
Sleaford police are warning lorry drivers having noticed an increase in diesel thefts from trucks along the A17 area around the town.

A police spokesperson reported: “Thieves are targeting vehicles during the hours of darkness, and it's crucial that we stay vigilant to prevent this from happening.”

They added: “Always be aware of your surroundings and ensure your vehicle is secure.”

They gave this advice on how to protect your fuel and vehicle:

1. Park in well-lit areas: Always try to park in secure, well-lit areas where activity is visible.

2. Use fuel locks: Consider installing anti-theft fuel caps or locks on your fuel tanks.

3. Install CCTV or security cameras: Adding extra surveillance around parking spots can act as a deterrent.

4. Block access to fuel tanks: If possible, park in a way that blocks thieves from accessing the fuel tank.

5. Stay vigilant: Report any suspicious activity to local authorities immediately. In an emergency, always dial 999. For non-urgent concerns, contact us via 101 or online.

