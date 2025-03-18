Sleaford Police warn of increase in diesel thefts from lorries on the A17

Police are warning about an increase in diesel thefts from lorries on the A17 near Sleaford.

A police spokesperson reported: “Thieves are targeting vehicles during the hours of darkness, and it's crucial that we stay vigilant to prevent this from happening.”

They added: “Always be aware of your surroundings and ensure your vehicle is secure.”

They gave this advice on how to protect your fuel and vehicle:

1. Park in well-lit areas: Always try to park in secure, well-lit areas where activity is visible.

2. Use fuel locks: Consider installing anti-theft fuel caps or locks on your fuel tanks.

3. Install CCTV or security cameras: Adding extra surveillance around parking spots can act as a deterrent.

4. Block access to fuel tanks: If possible, park in a way that blocks thieves from accessing the fuel tank.

5. Stay vigilant: Report any suspicious activity to local authorities immediately. In an emergency, always dial 999. For non-urgent concerns, contact us via 101 or online.