Sleaford Police warn of increase in diesel thefts from lorries on the A17
A police spokesperson reported: “Thieves are targeting vehicles during the hours of darkness, and it's crucial that we stay vigilant to prevent this from happening.”
They added: “Always be aware of your surroundings and ensure your vehicle is secure.”
They gave this advice on how to protect your fuel and vehicle:
1. Park in well-lit areas: Always try to park in secure, well-lit areas where activity is visible.
2. Use fuel locks: Consider installing anti-theft fuel caps or locks on your fuel tanks.
3. Install CCTV or security cameras: Adding extra surveillance around parking spots can act as a deterrent.
4. Block access to fuel tanks: If possible, park in a way that blocks thieves from accessing the fuel tank.
5. Stay vigilant: Report any suspicious activity to local authorities immediately. In an emergency, always dial 999. For non-urgent concerns, contact us via 101 or online.