Sleaford teacher escapes ban after driving mother’s car witout insurance

Lincoln Magistrates' Court.

James Chambers, 53, was taking the Toyota Yaris to Sleaford for an MOT when he was pulled over by a police officer in Manthorpe Road, Grantham.

Lincoln Magistrates Court heard the vehicle was stopped by the officer on July 4 last year after it showed up as uninsured.

Mr Chambers, of Victoria Road, Sleaford, admitted the error at the scene and pleaded guilty to a charge of driving a motor vehicle without third party insurance.

The court heard Mr Chambers already had six penalty points on his driving licence and faced an automatic six month driving ban if a further six points were added to his licence for the offence of driving without insurance.

Mr Chambers, who represented himself in court via video-link, argued the loss of his licence would cause his family exceptional hardship.

He told the court he was in an emotional state on the day of the offence after visiting his mother in Nottinghamshire.

Mr Chambers said his mother had been shielding due to the Covid pandemic and had asked him to get rid of the car.

The court heard Mr Chambers had five children and step-children aged between 23 and four, and was also head of engineering at a school in Grantham.

Mr Chambers said the loss of his driving licence would impact his youngest son, who was due to start school, and also his wife, who is head of midwifery at a hospital in Nottingham.

It would also make it harder to visit his elderly mother and to provide extra-curricular support and sporting activities for his students, he added.

Magistrates endorsed Mr Chambers’ driving licence with six penalty points - taking the total to 12 - but said they would not impose the mandatory driving ban because of his exceptional circumstances.