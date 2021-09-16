Sleaford World cafe event proves big success

Around 40 people turned up at Carre's Grammar School to talk about ideas for improving Sleaford. EMN-210916-174320001

Around 40 people gathered at the town’s Carre’s Grammar School at 11am to talk about the issues they face in their area.

This World Café event – which is designed to get people talking over cake and drinks - is one of four taking place in Lincolnshire this month.

It was a relaxed atmosphere and the ideas expressed at the event will now be analysed before the community will be able to bid on money to turn their ideas into a reality.

Many people attended the Sleaford World cafe event. EMN-210916-174257001

Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Mark Hillson said: “The Sleaford Speaks World Café event proved to be a brilliant and enjoyable way to hear the views of our community.

“I loved the visual notes board which really captured the ideas being discussed in the room.

“I think everyone had a great time and the feedback we received was excellent with some of those attending requesting this becomes a regular event.

“We will be analysing the information gathered from the café to identify themes and form the focus for the second part of the process.

Issues discussed at the Sleaford World cafe event. EMN-210916-174309001

“The second part will allow for the creation of new community driven projects allowing the community to bid into a pot of money to bring their ideas to life.”

Police Community Support Officer Amy Sibbet said: “The Sleaford Speaks World Café went off with a bang on Saturday and carried on with a vibrant and relaxed vibe throughout.

“Residents in attendance were clearly very appreciative to have their views on Sleaford heard and enjoyed the informal café environment.

“It got people chatting and laughing throughout the two-hour event. It was a great success for Sleaford.”

The event proved a hit with people in the community too, as many gave the café format their stamp of approval.

One person said it was an “excellent event and it would be great if it could be held annually.”

Another person said they were “very impressed with the whole meeting and it was very well organised”, while someone else said it was “thought-provoking.”

This was the second of four events to take place this month, alongside an event at Sutton Bridge which was held on the same day. The last event will take place in Gainsborough this weekend.