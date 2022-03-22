Special constable from Skegness faces misuse of computers allegations

A Lincolnshire special constable has appeared in court in Boston to face five allegations of misusing computers to access secure programmes and data.

Dominic Watson, formerly of Hudson Way in Skegness but now living in St Johns Street in Wainfleet,

entered no pleas to the five charges which relate to alleged offences between October 2019 and July 2020.

The defence requested an adjournment as they said they had not been able to advise Mr Watson as they

had not seen any papers relating to the case, but the magistrates were critical that Mr Watson had not

consulted a solicitor earlier and that the solicitors had not taken enough steps to obtain the papers from the

prosecution.

However, they agreed to adjourn the case until April 13 but said there must be a plea on that occasion.

Mr Watson was granted unconditional bail.