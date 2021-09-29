Special service to honour Lincolnshire police officers who have lost their lives

Officials, dignitaries and bereaved families were invited to Lincoln Cathedral to pay their respects to those we’ve lost and recognise the contributions they made to our communities.

They were greeted by a guard of honour formed by representatives from each force in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, and uniformed police officers from overseas forces.

Key figures from across the UK attended the emotional event, including Home Secretary Priti Patel.

Lincolnshire Police Chief Constable Chris Haward, who spoke at the service, said it was a privilege to take part and honour those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

He said at the conclusion of the service: “It has been an honour for Lincolnshire to host the 2021 National Police Memorial Day.

“Men and women on the frontline, up and down the country, put themselves in harm’s way every day to protect and serve.

“They keep our communities safe from danger and make great sacrifices to do so.

“Being a police officer is more than just a job.

“It is a path that many could not walk, and we should feel proud every single day.

“They are all normal people, doing extraordinary things in the name of justice.

“Some give up their lives in the line of duty to make sure men, women and children have a safer community to live and work in.

“But our fallen colleagues will always remain part of the police family and we will always remember them.

“It was a privilege to take part in the service on Sunday.”

Candles from each of the four nations of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland were lit by loved ones to remind us of the devotion and commitment, exemplified by those whom we remembered today.

There was silence in the auditorium as green, blue and red petals of remembrance descended from the gallery before the Last Post was sounded.