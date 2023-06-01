Spilsby Town Council are voicing concerns about plans to axe the area’s six dedicated PCSOs.

Rubbish strewn across playing fields in Spilsby.

Following opposition to the move expressed at the annual town meeting, Town Clerk Jack Sargent has written to the PCC Marc Jones and Chief Constable Chris Haward for clarification as to why this is happening.

The concerns come as the play area in the playing fields were again targeted by vandals over the Bank Holiday, when rubbish was left strewn across the area.

Lincolnshire World reported that earlier this year, it was announced by Lincolnshire Police would be cutting PCSO numbers will be reduced from 91 to 50 due to budgetary pressures, with a focus on ‘vulnerable’ locations.

Spislby Town Council says the rubbish has now been cleared from the area.

A revised model of Neighbourhood Policing will see each area of Lincolnshire continuing to be covered by its own dedicated Neighbourhood Policing Team.

These teams, led by an Inspector, will have dedicated Police Sergeants and Constables, with an additional 13 Community Beat managers, and the East Lindsey Wolds will have 23 officers, including nine PCSOs.

As part of this new model, the South Wolds Policing team, which covers Horncastle, Woodhall Spa and Spilsby, will lose their dedicated six PCSOs. It is understood PCSOs who may be allocated to Spilsby will now be based in Skegness.

Lincolnshire Police’s Assistant Chief Constable Di Coulson has said that while PCSO numbers were being reduced across the country, Community Beat Managers, Sergeants and Inspectors all remain in post and the force is investing in call takers:

"As people are aware we have made some changes to our Neighbourhood Policing model, part of this includes a reduction in the number of PCSOs,” she said.

"We are not removing Neighbourhood Policing from any area of the county and Community Beat Managers, Sergeants and Inspectors all remain in post. In addition we are not reducing our wider police officer functions, including response, investigation teams, our rural crime action team, our roads policing teams, and all will still have a presence right across the county.

"PCSOs will be working from a smaller number of base stations, enabling them to focus on areas of particular vulnerability. These areas have been identified using an evidence-based approach.

