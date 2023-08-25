St John Ambulance and police creating 'safe place' for revellers in Skegness this Bank Holiday

Volunteers from national healthcare and first aid charity St John Ambulance will be working with police in Skegness over the Bank Holiday weekend to create a safe space for revellers as they enjoy an evening out in the town.

Trained first aiders will be a reassuring presence in the town three nights in a row between 9pm and 4am from tonight (Friday) to Sunday, August 27.

With a base near Skegness Clock Tower, anyone needing assistance or who is concerned for the wellbeing of a friend or any other member of the public can find the St John team easily and seek advice and help from first aiders and a healthcare professional. St John will also be bringing an ambulance to help deal with any emergencies over the three evenings.

Liam Hotham, District Community Response Lead for St John in the East Midlands, said: “Over the last summer Bank Holiday weekend, we know that people will want to be out and about in Skegness enjoying the evenings with friends and family.

"We are here to assist if needed and to help people enjoy the summer evenings safely and in the knowledge that if someone does need some care, they can come and find our team.

"We look forward to working with Lincolnshire Police to keep the public safe over the coming weekend.”