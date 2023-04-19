Register
St Mary's Church targeted by thieves again

After being targeted by thieves who stole collection money from the church, Horncastle’s parish church has been targeted by thieves again.

By Rachel Armitage
Published 19th Apr 2023, 11:30 BST
The stolen candle holder.The stolen candle holder.
The stolen candle holder.

St Mary’s Church has seen its Votive Candle Holder stolen over the weekend (April 15-16).

The candle holder is 3.5 ft in height and made from wrought iron, and now the church’s committee team are appealing for anyone with any information to contact Lincolnshire Police.

A spokesman for the church said: “We’re hoping if we share and spread the word then we’ll get it back, as when we had our chair stolen before, we managed to get it back when someone recognised it and we hope the same will happen again.”

This comes just months after donation money was stolen from the church in September, which saw the church install CCTV cameras in a bid to deterr thieves.