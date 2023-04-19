After being targeted by thieves who stole collection money from the church, Horncastle’s parish church has been targeted by thieves again.

The stolen candle holder.

St Mary’s Church has seen its Votive Candle Holder stolen over the weekend (April 15-16).

The candle holder is 3.5 ft in height and made from wrought iron, and now the church’s committee team are appealing for anyone with any information to contact Lincolnshire Police.

A spokesman for the church said: “We’re hoping if we share and spread the word then we’ll get it back, as when we had our chair stolen before, we managed to get it back when someone recognised it and we hope the same will happen again.”