Staff member at open prison near Boston jailed after having sexual relationship with inmate

Lincoln Crown Court.

A staff member at an open prison near Boston who had a sexual relationship with an inmate has today (Friday, September 26) been jailed for eight months.

Yolanda Briggs, 52, admitted having sex with prisoner Allan Collins in the staff mess area at HMP North Sea Camp, near Freiston.

Lincoln Crown Court was told Briggs also met Collins at her home when he was on day release from the prison and she was on leave.

The court was told suspicions were raised after colleagues noticed Briggs spending too much time in the staff mess area, where Collins was trusted to work.

Briggs was also observed to be coming back with food and drink for which she had not paid.

Staff at the prison later received an anonymous letter which stated Collins was bragging about having a sexual relationship with a prison worker called Yolanda and that they almost got caught.

The letter gave details of meetings between them in the staff mess area and also at Briggs' home.

Investigations showed Briggs was on leave on a date in August 2024, when Collins was on day release in the Boston area.

Briggs, of Horbling Lane, Stickney, pleaded guilty to misconduct in public office between May 31 and September 19, 2024.

The court was told Collins was serving a six-year sentence passed at Wood Green Crown Court, in London, for false imprisonment.

Briggs had spent 24 years in the prison service and 10 years at HMP North Sea Camp, where she was employed as an administrative officer.

Briggs was interviewed by a deputy governor on September 19 and resigned after admitting the sexual relationship.

The court was told Briggs repeated the confession during her police interview.

Claire Holmes, in mitigation, urged the court to pass a suspended sentence, arguing Miss Briggs was a woman in her 50s who would find jail very difficult.

“Her role in the prison was an administrator, she did not have a role in managing prisoners,” Miss Holmes said.

Miss Holmes added Briggs viewed the relationship with genuine affection.

“She continues to have contact with Mr Collins and sends him money,” Miss Holmes said.

Miss Holmes said Briggs admitted having sex with Collins on two occasions, and concluded: “She knows she did wrong.”

Passing sentence, Judge Catarina Sjolin Knight stressed staff at HMP North Sea Camp had a huge responsibility to prepare inmates for release into the community.

Judge Sjolin Knight told Briggs: “As you put it in your police interview ‘you knew where the boundaries were’. “

The judge acknowledged Briggs had shown remorse and would find prison difficult.

“However, you remain in a relationship with Mr Collins and intend to be together when he is released,” Judge Sjolin Knight stressed.