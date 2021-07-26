Stay safe summer: 'Sign up to what3words app' appeal follows busy weekend for police

What3words

The force is supporting #KnowExactlyWhere summer safety campaign to raise awareness of the free what3words app and how it can be effectively utilised in an emergency.

Yesterday, Lincolnshire Police tweeted: "It’s been a busy weekend so far and our officers have been called to a variety of incidents across the county.

"They are working extra hours and longer shifts, all to make sure that people can go out and enjoy Lincolnshire safely as we ease out of lockdown restrictions."

The week-long summer safety campaign runs from Monday July 26 - Sunday, August 1.

Every year emergency services join together with local authorities and organisations from across the UK to encourage the public to download the what3words app as a simple way to save time, resources, and in some cases, lives.

This year more than ever, emergency services across the UK are preparing for an exceptionally busy summer, as restrictions on international travel have resulted in a huge increase in people opting to holiday in the UK.

Lincolnshire Police said: "‘Where’s the emergency?’ is one of the first questions you are asked when calling 999 but saying exactly where you are can be challenging. Emergencies can happen anywhere, from a remote beach, to the side of the M1, or the middle of a field, services often can’t detect where you are automatically and dropped pins are difficult to explain over the phone.

what3words has created beach art on Mablethorpe Beach to show the area’s exact location as part of Lincolnshire Police's Summer Safety campaign.

"Landmark-based descriptions are prone to errors and GPS coordinates are long and difficult to communicate. At best, this is a frustrating drain on resources. At worst, this can mean the difference between life and death.

"Downloading what3words is one of the simplest actions the public can take to support stretched emergency control rooms."

As part of the national campaign, what3words has created beach art on Mablethorpe Beach to show the area’s exact location.

Chief Inspector Steve Williamson said: "We’re preparing for an extremely busy summer. With tough restrictions on international travel, this year, millions of people will choose to holiday in the UK.

"The wave of visitors to rural and remote areas is going to make emergency calls more frequent. By downloading what3words, you’re helping us help you – we can quickly identify exactly where you are, saving resources and precious time.”

what3words has divided the world into a grid of 3m x 3m squares. It has given each square a unique identifier made of three random words - a what3words address.

The app is free to download for both iOS and Android and works entirely offline – making it ideal for use in areas of the UK with an unreliable data connection, such as beaches, national parks and campsites which are incredibly popular during the summer months. what3words can also be used via the online map at what3words.com. The app is available in over 45 languages, including Welsh, and can be used anywhere in the world.

what3words is now used by over 85% of UK emergency services – police, fire and ambulance – and all services surveyed described what3words as ‘a reliable tool to have as part of the emergency toolkit’.