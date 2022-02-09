STEVENSON MURDER TRIAL: Jury retires to consider a verdict

Charlie Stevenson, 21, denies murdering Christopher Higgs, also 21, at her home in Portland Street, Boston.
The prosecution allege Mr Higgs died from a single stab wound to the heart which was deliberately inflicted by Ms Stevenson on 14 July last year.
But giving evidence at Lincoln Crown Court, Ms Stevenson told a jury she only picked up a knife after Mr Higgs attacked her in the kitchen.
Ms Stevenson said Mr Higgs was strangling her and pulled the knife towards himself as they struggled.
The eleven jurors began their deliberations after hearing two weeks of evidence.