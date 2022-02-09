STEVENSON MURDER TRIAL: Jury retires to consider a verdict

Christopher Higgs.

Charlie Stevenson, 21, denies murdering Christopher Higgs, also 21, at her home in Portland Street, Boston.

The prosecution allege Mr Higgs died from a single stab wound to the heart which was deliberately inflicted by Ms Stevenson on 14 July last year.

But giving evidence at Lincoln Crown Court, Ms Stevenson told a jury she only picked up a knife after Mr Higgs attacked her in the kitchen.

Ms Stevenson said Mr Higgs was strangling her and pulled the knife towards himself as they struggled.