Stinger and drone drone deployed as two arrested after failing to stop for police in Sleaford
According to a Lincolnshire Police spokesman, officers were alerted to a silver Ford Fiesta travelling on the A15 at Digby just after 11.20am on Thursday (January 4).
Officers requested the driver to stop but he is said to have failed to do so and carried on driving towards Sleaford.
The spokesman said: “A stinger was deployed and a short time later the driver stopped the vehicle on Southgate in Sleaford. Both the driver and a passenger ran from the vehicle. Officers gave chase and a drone was deployed.”
A short time later two men were arrested on suspicion of theft of the Fiesta. One was additionally arrested on suspicion of failing to stop, dangerous driving, driving without insurance and driving without a relevant licence.
One of the men, aged 18, has been released on bail pending further inquiries. The other man, aged 17, was subsequently arrested for breaching bail conditions and will appear before Magistrates today (Friday) in respect of that offence. He has been released with no further action in respect of the theft of vehicle offence.
The police spokesman added: “Our investigation is ongoing and we are appealing for witnesses or anyone who has information or footage that will assist with our inquiries. Anyone who does have information that will assist is asked to email [email protected].” Quote Incident 116 of January 4.