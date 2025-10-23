Lincoln Crown Court.

A street robber who snatched jewellery from two elderly women in Boston has been jailed for three years and eight months.

Rumen Pashev, 28, admitted carrying out two robberies over three days in September this year.

Today (Thursday) Lincoln Crown Court heard the first robbery took place at around 3.30pm on Monday, September 1, when Pashev followed an 82-year-old woman who was walking home on Linden Way.

Michael Masson, prosecuting, said: "As she approached her home Pashev ripped a gold chain and pendant from her neck.

"He ran away while holding the necklace and chain, towards Hospital Lane."

Mr Masson said the second robbery occurred just three days later at around 1.30pm on Thursday 4 September when Pashev approached an 81-year-old woman on John Adams Way, at the junction with Main Ridge.

Mr Masson explained: "She was on crutches due to an injury.

"The defendant first passed her closely, then approached her from the left, and without warning pushed her in the chest causing her to fall into the roadside railings.

"He then ripped a gold necklace from around her neck."

The victim was later found to have suffered a fractured wrist, and like both women, is now fearful of a second attack, the court heard.

Pashev, 28, of West Street, Boston, pleaded guilty to two charges of robbery on 1 and 4 September.

Tom Heath, mitigating, said Pashev had now outstayed his visa and would face deportation at the end of his sentence.

Mr Heath told the court: "He is a 28-year-old man who arrived from Bulgaria in March 2024. He was here legally but that expired in August so at the time of these offences he should not have been here."

Mr Heath said Pashev carried out the offences after becoming addicted to heroin in this country.

"There was some level of opportunism, but he was clearly looking for certain type of people in the street," Mr Heath added.

"Both robberies were over quick, the first quicker than the second, and no weapon was used."

Passing sentence Judge Philip Head told Pashev he was looking for ways to purchase his heroin.

"I have no doubt you were looking for someone who would not put up a fight," Judge Head said.

Judge Head added the second robbery was "made worse" by causing a serious injury to his victim.