Lisa Shinn, 50, of The Wong in Horncastle, admitted the assault when she appeared at Boston Magistrates’ Court.
Prosecuting, Marie Stace said that police went to the King’s Head in Horncastle at 10.30pm on December 21 where they saw Ms Shinn on the ground being restrained by friends and family members, but refusing to calm down. She said the officer went to her, but she refused to calm down and kicked the officer on the shin and was arrested.
Mitigating, Rebecca Freitas said that Ms Shinn, who had no previous convictions, could not remember much of what had happened.
She said that on that day she had been put on probation at work and was suffering from manic depression and not been taking her medication.
She said Ms Shinn was a NHS nurse who had suffered stress at work through the recent pandemic.
Ms Freitas said Ms Shinn had referred herself to Steps for Change because of her drinking and felt that ‘everything had gone wrong since she came to Lincolnshire’, adding that she would now have to report herself to the Nursing Council. She was fined £276 and ordered to pay compensation of £50 to the officer as well as a total of £119 in court costs and charges.