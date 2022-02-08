Boston Magistrates' Court.

Lisa Shinn, 50, of The Wong in Horncastle, admitted the assault when she appeared at Boston Magistrates’ Court.

Prosecuting, Marie Stace said that police went to the King’s Head in Horncastle at 10.30pm on December 21 where they saw Ms Shinn on the ground being restrained by friends and family members, but refusing to calm down. She said the officer went to her, but she refused to calm down and kicked the officer on the shin and was arrested.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mitigating, Rebecca Freitas said that Ms Shinn, who had no previous convictions, could not remember much of what had happened.

She said that on that day she had been put on probation at work and was suffering from manic depression and not been taking her medication.

She said Ms Shinn was a NHS nurse who had suffered stress at work through the recent pandemic.