Student told police 'take me away' after drink-fuelled collision near Skegness

Boston Magistrates Court

Orla Parr, 20, of Brinkhill Lane, Harrington admitted driving with excess alcohol when she appeared before Deputy District Judge Ray Allen-Khimani sitting at Boston Magistrates Court.

Prosecutor Jerena Tomaszewska told the judge that Miss Parr was involved in a single vehicle collision when her car left the road at Gunby roundabout and hit a tree on May 18 this year after which her parents picked her up and telephoned the police.

She said Miss Parr told officers she had been drinking and said: “Take me away.”

Ms Tomaszewski said Miss Parr gave a reading of 79 microgrammes of alcohol in her breath, more than twice the legal limit of 35.

Mitigating, Mark Hudson said Miss Parr was a student at Oxford University but was taking a year out for personal problems.