Student told police 'take me away' after drink-fuelled collision near Skegness

Orla Parr, 20, of Brinkhill Lane, Harrington admitted driving with excess alcohol when she appeared before Deputy District Judge Ray Allen-Khimani sitting at Boston Magistrates Court.
Prosecutor Jerena Tomaszewska told the judge that Miss Parr was involved in a single vehicle collision when her car left the road at Gunby roundabout and hit a tree on May 18 this year after which her parents picked her up and telephoned the police.
She said Miss Parr told officers she had been drinking and said: “Take me away.”
Ms Tomaszewski said Miss Parr gave a reading of 79 microgrammes of alcohol in her breath, more than twice the legal limit of 35.
Mitigating, Mark Hudson said Miss Parr was a student at Oxford University but was taking a year out for personal problems.
The judge imposed a fine of £120 and ordered her to pay £119 in court costs and charges and banned her from driving for 15 months but she was offered the drink drivers' rehabilitation course which will reduce the period of the ban by 16 weeks.