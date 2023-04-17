Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
52 minutes ago Jazz pianist who inspired Miles Davis dies aged 92
20 minutes ago King Charles and Prince Harry hold ‘peace talks’ ahead of coronation
21 minutes ago Phillip Schofield returns to This Morning after brother’s conviction
22 minutes ago Birds Eye recalls item after ‘manufacturing error’ health concerns
23 minutes ago Eurovision Grand Final performances announced including Sam Ryder
31 minutes ago Prime Drink to be restocked by Aldi for less than £2

'Stupid' almost three times limit drink driver said he could have walked to shop in 10 minutes

Police responding to a tip-off about a possible drink-driver found the culprit to be almost three timesthe limit.

By Court Reporter
Published 17th Apr 2023, 09:03 BST
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 09:03 BST
Boston Magistrates' Court.Boston Magistrates' Court.
Boston Magistrates' Court.

Marci Dziuk, 45, was stopped on the A52 at Croft at about 5.10pm on March 26.

Prosecuting at Boston Magistrates’ Court heard on Wednesday, Shelley Wilson said: “The car’s details had been reported to the police as there had ben a single-vehicle collision and it was thought the driver might be in drink.”

Dziuk failed a roadside test and was arrested.

Most Popular

In custody, he gave an evidential reading of 101 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35. The defendant, who pleaded guilty to drink-driving, had no previous convictions.

In mitigation, he said: “I was stupid. It hasn’t happened before.

“I was talking to a shop to a shop, I could walk there in ten minutes.”

Dziuk, of Queens Estate, Wainfleet St Mary, was banned for 25 months, fined £653 and ordered to pay £261 victim surcharge and £85 costs.