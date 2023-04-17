'Stupid' almost three times limit drink driver said he could have walked to shop in 10 minutes

Police responding to a tip-off about a possible drink-driver found the culprit to be almost three timesthe limit.

Marci Dziuk, 45, was stopped on the A52 at Croft at about 5.10pm on March 26.

Prosecuting at Boston Magistrates’ Court heard on Wednesday, Shelley Wilson said: “The car’s details had been reported to the police as there had ben a single-vehicle collision and it was thought the driver might be in drink.”

Dziuk failed a roadside test and was arrested.

In custody, he gave an evidential reading of 101 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35. The defendant, who pleaded guilty to drink-driving, had no previous convictions.

In mitigation, he said: “I was stupid. It hasn’t happened before.

“I was talking to a shop to a shop, I could walk there in ten minutes.”