'Stupid' almost three times limit drink driver said he could have walked to shop in 10 minutes

Marci Dziuk, 45, was stopped on the A52 at Croft at about 5.10pm on March 26.
Prosecuting at Boston Magistrates’ Court heard on Wednesday, Shelley Wilson said: “The car’s details had been reported to the police as there had ben a single-vehicle collision and it was thought the driver might be in drink.”
Dziuk failed a roadside test and was arrested.
In custody, he gave an evidential reading of 101 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35. The defendant, who pleaded guilty to drink-driving, had no previous convictions.
In mitigation, he said: “I was stupid. It hasn’t happened before.
“I was talking to a shop to a shop, I could walk there in ten minutes.”
Dziuk, of Queens Estate, Wainfleet St Mary, was banned for 25 months, fined £653 and ordered to pay £261 victim surcharge and £85 costs.