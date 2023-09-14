Knife crime within serious violence is down 47% along the Lincolnshire coast as a result of a series of targeted operations in the Summertime Policing Plan.

The knife arch was a new initiative in pubs and clubs.

Operation Califormia saw new knife arch deployed within the nightime economy at pubs and clubs which had the the technology to pinpoint any weapons on a person

Between 150 and 200 people were asked to walk through it – and were asked to take an atomiser test that detected drug use.

As a result cocaine was detected on two people at the last Bank Holiday and the persons were refused entry to the premises.

The drugs itemiser was well-received in pubs and clubs.

However, success is not about finding things, said Chief Insp Lee St Quinton. He said: "If we find nothing that means the word is getting out there that criminals are not welcome here. That is the true measure of success.”

This year the ‘word’ was outlined in detail in a new Summertime Policing Plan, available in brochure form as well as on the Linolcnhshire Police website.

It outlined a new partnership approach to policing the coast and – although the data is currently being collated and reviewed – early signs are indicating an overall 20 per cent reduction in crime on last year’s figures.

“Following a busy summer period for the Coast, we are now undertaking a detailed review with our partners of the initiatives and operations that have been delivered this year,” said Chief Insp St Quinton.

Special operations for the night time economy were designed to make visitors feel safe.

“We have seen a number of significant reductions in important areas that really affect our local community.

"These reductions are a testament of the hard work that local policing teams have undertaken with our partners throughout the summer period.

“New relationships with HM Coastguard, RNLI and Coastwatch have led to better joint working around missing persons on our Coast, in turn this has led to a reduction in missing children and vulnerable persons.”

A Caravan Watch scheme that Lincolnshire Police helped put in place and is now operating independently has also helped reduce burglaries between January and August by 20 per cent.

Customers were checked in entry to bars.

“New innovative ways of working have led to reductions in caravan burglary,” said Chief Insp St Quinton. “With increased preventative messaging and early identification of crime trends, we have acted quickly when offences do happen.

"This approach has led to five noticeable arrests this year for caravan burglary, with a significant amount of property being recovered.”

In addidion to the knife arch being used in the new approach to policing the night time economy and keeping people safe, continued use of the drugs itemiser has been well-received.

"As part of Operation California we doubled our efforts targeting drugs and but this proactive approach should not be mistaken for their being a problem.

The summertime Roads Policing Unit (RPU).

"Crime figures will show a 95 per cent rise in drugs but we don’t have a problem here.

"The coast is still a low crime area and we will continue to come up with new initiatives to keep it that way.” "The trial of the St John Ambulance initiative ‘Safe Haven’ during the busy Bank Holiday week in August was a huge success and something that we are aiming to bring back next year.