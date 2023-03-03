Kaissa Gostelow, 27, was pulled over in an Audi Q2 doing up to 55mph in a 30mph zone, magistrates in Boston heard on Wednesday.
Following arrest, she blew 42 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.
Gostelow, of Wainfleet, pleaded guilty to drink-driving in Warth Lane, Skegness, on February 12.
Rebecca Freitas, mitigating, said: “She didn’t think she would be over the limit but hadn’t eaten much that day so perhaps that’s some of the reason for the reading.
“The disqualification is going to have a devastating effect on her life.
“She’s going to lose her job because of this.”
Gostelow was banned for one year, which can be cut with completion of a drink-driver rehabilitation course.
She was also fined £120 and told to pay £85 costs and £48 victim surcharge.
- Editor's note – Within an earlier version of this story it had stated that the defendant was charged with a drug-driving offence. This was incorrect, it was in fact a drink-driving offence. We apologise for the error.