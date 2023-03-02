A court was told that a Wainfleet mental health support worker would lose her job as a result of her drug-driving conviction.

Boston Magistrates' Court.

Kaissa Gostelow, 27, was pulled over in an Audi Q2 doing up to 55mph in a 30mph zone, magistrates in Boston heard on Wednesday.

Following arrest, she blew 42 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Gostelow, of Matt Pit Court, pleaded guilty to drink-driving in Warth Lane, Skegness, on February 12.

Rebecca Freitas, mitigating, said: “She didn’t think she would be over the limit but hadn’t eaten much that day so perhaps that’s some of the reason for the reading.

“The disqualification is going to have a devastating effect on her life.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“She’s going to lose her job because of this.”

Gostelow was banned for one year, which can be cut with completion of a drink-driver rehabilitation course.